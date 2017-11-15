Express Local Service – San Antonio TX provides locksmith services to customers in an emergency (locked out of your house or car, key broke off in the door, or the lock is broken) as well as by appointment (when it can wait until tomorrow). No matter what the problem may be, we can help you figure out what needs to be done and give you a price estimate. Call our office at (210) 551-6050. Our knowledgeable staff can help answer any questions you might have regarding our services.
