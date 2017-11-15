Emporio Armani, one of the leading manufacturers of watches in India, has come up with a new collection of luxury watches. These watches have been designed with meticulous precision to meet up with the preferences of today’s buyers. The Emporio Armani Men’s, which forms a part of this collection, comes with an exciting range of features. It is equipped with a chronograph and a display. The watch has a case size of 44 mm and has a black colored bezel. The strap of the watch has been made from the best quality of stainless steel.

The watch has been made from high quality mineral glass material. It has a water resistance capacity up to 30 meters and has quartz movement. It comes with a steel case and has a 2 year warranty. Armani Exchange Smart on the other hand is a great option for people who are looking for a watch which matches well with all types of outfits. It comes with analogue feature and has a silver colored bezel. Made from high quality mineral glass, it has a water resistance capacity up to 50 meters. The watch has quartz movement.

The timepiece is equipped with a stainless steel strap. It comes with a round case shape and has a black colored dial. The watch has a 2 year warranty also. Armani Exchange Street is a viable option for people who are looking for a timepiece which can be worn on a day to day basis. The watch comes with exciting features such as chronograph and date display. It has a black colored bezel and a water resistance capacity up to 100 meters.

The watch comes with a stainless steel strap and has quartz movement. It is available with a steel case and has a 2 year warranty. Armani Exchange Outer banks is suitable for people who prefer a watch which can be worn virtually anywhere with any type of outfit. It comes with features such as chronograph and date display.

The watch has a silver colored bezel and has a stainless steel strap. The timepiece has been created using mineral glass of premium quality. It has quartz movement and a water resistance capacity up to 50 meters. Equipped with a black colored dial, it comes with a steel case. The watch has a round case shape and has a warranty period of 2 years.

The price of Emporio Armani watches has been devised keeping in touch with the spending power of buyers. A close look at the available special offers online will help buyers to get a clear idea of the existing price range.

About The Prime:

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more. They give special attention to Omega watches due to their worldwide reputation, and also has the maximum stocks of these watches in the country. The brand has its showrooms situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The wearers are always eager to buy watches from their stores due to their innovative outlays and also because of their unimaginable offers on every purchase. The last thing that needs to be mentioned is their after-sales service. They beautifully handle this part so that the buyers do not get any difficulty.

