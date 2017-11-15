The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market- Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2024” the Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management market was valued at US$ 1,152.1Mn in terms of valuein 2015, and is expected to reach USD 1,897.5Mn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% – from 2016 to 2024.

Browse the full report Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market- Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2024 at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/csf-cerebrospinal-fluid-management-market

Market Insights

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is a clear and colorless fluid surroundings the brain and spinal cord. Primary function of CSF is to provide mechanical support and to maintain stable environment in central nervous system by circulating nutrients and removing waste products. The total volume of cerebrospinal fluid in the adult ranges from 140 to 260 ml. – Hydrocephalous is condition in which there is an excess accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain. Disturbance in absorption and production of cerebrospinal fluid results in abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid inside the central nervous system. This excess fluid apply pressure on the brain, damaging the brain tissue and resulting in impairments in brain function. About 1 to 2 of every 1,000 new babies are born with hydrocephalus. Hydrocephalus can occur at any age but it is more common in geriatrics and infants.

Global cerebrospinal fluid management market can be segmented on the basis of treatment type. The two treatment options available to treat hydrocephalus are shunt insertion and CSF drainage procedures. Shunt insertion is the most common and primary procedure used to treat hydrocephalus. Shunt is a mechanical device used to divert excess fluid from the brain to another part of the body. CSF drainage procedure is performed as an alternative to shunt insertion procedure. In this procedure, a pathway is created for CSF to flow within the cavities in the brain, by creating hole/ opening at the bottom of ventricle. Currently shunt insertion market hold the largest share in global CSF management market as it is more accurate treatment. The risk associated with CSF shunts such as it leads to post-surgical infection by patient’s own skin organisms. Also the factors such as high cost of surgery and availability of CSF shunts can hinder the growth of the CSF management market. CSF drainage procedure is more cost effective treatment and is anticipated to grow further during the forecast period 2016-2024.

North America was observed as the largest market for cerebrospinal fluid management. Rapid technological innovations, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, acceptance of new approaches for treatment would further drive the market growth in this region. Asia Pacific was found second largest market in global CSF management market. In Asia Pacific region market growth is driven by economic development and funding by the government agencies and private organizations.

Market Competition Assessment:

The CSF management market is observed as the most competitive and comprises of large number of players. However, currently market is dominated by few players such as Sophysa S.A., Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, BeckerSmith Medical, Inc., DePuy Synthes (a J & J Company), Medtronic plc., Integra LifeSciences Holding Corp., Moller Medical GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG and others.

Key Market Movements:

• Factors such as economic development, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, introduction of new technologies would further drive the CSF management market during forecast period.

• Increase in incidence of neurological diseases among the geriatric population, funding by the government agencies and private organizations are the key growth driver for the CSF management market.

• Factors such as high cost of surgery and availability of CSF shunts, post-surgical infection associated with shunt insertion surgery can hinder the growth of the CSF management market.

Latest Report

https://www.credenceresearch.com/press/global-high-content-screening-market

http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/anti-snoring-devices-and-snoring-surgery-asdss-market

https://www.credenceresearch.com/press/global-lifescience-microscopy-market

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact:

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Email: sales@credenceresearch.com

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com/