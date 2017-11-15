Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently added a new publication in the database titled ‘Digital Isolator Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022.’ This report provides a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the worldwide digital isolator market over the period of assessment of 2017 – 2022. According to the report, a growing need for automating industrial processes is anticipated to boost the development of the worldwide digital isolator market. The report presents a few of the main factors anticipated to boost market revenue growth and demand over the coming years.

Global Digital Isolator Market: Factors Impacting Revenue Growth

The worldwide market for digital isolator is expected to gain significant traction in demand and revenue growth owing to an increasing focus on industrial automation as compared to manual processes. Increase in usage of applications of higher altitude is also expected to be favorable for revenue increase of the worldwide digital isolator market. Digital isolators leverage advancement in technology to ensure efficient functionality in conditions of higher altitude, high levels of moisture, and pollution ridden environments. The inherent benefits and advantages of technologies used in capacitive digital isolators is predicted to boost revenue increase of the market over the next few years. Being a highly competitive and mature market, leading players operating across different countries are looking to devise innovative strategies to diversify their product line and grab a larger share of the digital isolator market.

Global Digital Isolator Market: Segmentation & Analysis

The market for digital isolator has been segmented into isolation type (giant magnetoresistive, magnetic coupling, capacitive coupling), data rate (25 mbps to 75 mbps, less than 25 mbps, more than 75 mbps), channel (8 channel, 4 channel, 2 channel, 6 channel), vertical (healthcare, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, telecommunication, energy and power), and region (Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Europe, Japan, North America, and the Middle East & Africa). Of the isolation type segments, the giant magnetoresistive segment is expected to remain the largest, accounting for a market valuation of US$ 430.5 Mn by the end of 2017. This segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% in terms of value during the period of forecast. Among the regional digital isolator markets, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is anticipated to remain dominant during the entire duration of the assessment period, estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.4%. The digital isolator markets in Japan and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness sluggish development in the years to come. The Europe and North America regional markets will however balance out the revenue increase of the global market, given their significant market share over the period of forecast.

Global Digital Isolator Market: Vendor Profiling

The report features a few of the leading companies functional in the worldwide digital isolator market such as Maxim Integrated, Infineon Technologies, National Instruments, Analog Devices, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom Limited, Texas Instruments, Silicon Labs, Murata Manufacturing, and ROHM Semiconductor.

