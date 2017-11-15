Aries Telecoms (M) Berhad, currently operational in peninsular Malaysia plans to expand its extensive services regionally to South East Asia. The target countries include Thailand, Singapore and Laos. Aries Telecoms owns the majority of the network it operates with additional last mile capacity leased from third parties in certain locations.

Aries Telecoms is licensed by the government of Malaysia as a fixed line network telecommunication company and focuses on customers who require and consume large bandwidth, including wireless and wireline carriers, media companies, ISPs, multinational corporations, governments and large enterprises across all business verticals. The products and services of Aries Telecoms are specifically designed to meet the needs of these customers who demand big bandwidth, higher reliability and premium customer support service. To know more visit: http://www.ariestelecoms.com.my