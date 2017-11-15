Aries Telecoms has taken a step forward in its business and has employed the latest technology in its network, constructed using predominantly DWDM-based optical fiber Ethernet technology that allows cost effective price-per- megabit delivery for a service that: provides customers with a network that supports existing and anticipated future services and simplifies the shift to Ethernet connectivity services and interfaces for a high-bandwidth, IP-based service network; and offers customers greater flexibility, whereby they are able to request bespoke specifications to suit their capacity requirements. To know more visit: http://www.ariestelecoms.com.my
