In a recent public service announcement, Adenna LLC made some remarks concerning the FDA’s ban of powdered medical gloves, which went into effect this year. Adenna stated that the FDA has determined that powdered surgeon’s gloves, powdered patient examination gloves, and absorbable powder for lubricating a surgeon’s glove all present an unreasonable risk of illness or injury, and that said risk cannot be corrected or eliminated by a change in labelling. Adenna stated that all impacted inventory has been banned from the supply chain, effective 2017.

Adenna went on to state that it does not provided powdered medical gloves, and in fact removed these harmful gloves from its inventory many years ago. Adenna continued by announcing that it does provide many different choices of non-powdered synthetic and latex examination gloves to the healthcare market. Adenna provided a link on its website to the full text of the FDA’s recent ban. Further company information can be found at https://plus.google.com/u/0/115315940123490965981

Adenna stated that it chose to relay this important information to the public because its commitment to customer service means that it is determined to ensure the safety of all of its customers. Adenna went on to state that all of its products are FDA approved and are safe for use across a variety of industries. The company went on to state that it felt that those in the healthcare industry should be informed of this crucial FDA development, so that they can cease all use of harmful powdered gloves and make the switch to non-powdered alternatives. They can be followed at https://www.yelloyello.com/places/adenna-llc-ontario

Adenna closed its announcement by providing some company information. Adenna stated that it has been a successful marketer and distributer of a variety of hand protection and healthcare products since 1997. The company went on to state that it distributes its line of products around the world. Adenna went on to state that it ensures a rigid standard of excellence across a variety of industries. Adenna concluded by stating that it has always been dedicated to providing outstanding customer service. Company reviews can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Adenna+LLC/@34.0305416,-117.6916746,12z/data=!4m8!1m2!2m1!1slatex+gloves+manufacturers+irvine+california!3m4!1s0x80c33564ced10649:0x6139f0d315fde49f!8m2!3d34.061596!4d-117.557321

Contact:

Alex Barnes

Company: Adenna LLC

Address: 201 S Milliken Ave, Ontario, CA 91761

Phone: (909) 510-6999

Email: info@adnna.com

Website: www.adenna.com