Alexandria, Virginia ( Webnewswire ) November 11, 2017 – The Brown Firm PLLC is a law firm that specializes in several legal disciplines including, but not limited to, employment law. Employment law makes up a considerable portion of the practice at The Brown Firm, and the VA firm is making extra efforts to now support residents with wrongful termination cases that involve the Americans with Disabilities Act. Virginia wrongful termination suits that involve the Americans with Disabilities Act can represent a very serious wrong being done to the terminated party, and with the help of an experienced employment law attorney, plaintiffs in these types of cases have a much better chance of obtaining the compensation to which they are legally entitled.

Wrongful termination laws are an essential part of the employment laws dealt with by an employment law attorney. The employment law professionals at the Brown Firm are well versed in these statutes and how they apply in the Virginia and Washington D.C. areas. Virginia wrongful termination laws allow for employers to typically terminate an employee without a given reason, but there are specific situations in which wrongful termination suits may be brought against an employer. One of the most important of these circumstances is the case in which the Americans with Disabilities Act is violated. If it appears that an employee’s termination was linked to discrimination based on a disability, that employee may have legal recourse against their previous employer. This is an area that the legal team at the Brown Firm specializes in. The firm actively welcomes recently terminated clients who feel that they may have been in violation of the Americans with Disability Act to contact the firm and discuss the specifics of their situation.

The Brown Firm PLLC is a family-founded business that has been representing clients in all manner of legal matters since 1941. Currently, the father and son team of Christopher E. Brown and Edwin C Brown mange the firm that was founded by Edwin C. Brown Senior. The company’s website is located at www.brownfirmpllc.com, and contains extensive information on the company’s practice, including further details regarding their experience in the areas of employment law. For those with questions regarding a potential wrongful termination as it relates to the Americans with Disabilities Act, employment law attorneys are available for consultation by calling 703-828-0990. The firm is headquartered at 526 King Street, Suite 207, Alexandria VA, 22314.

###