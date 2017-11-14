Transition360 announced today that Beth Roberts has joined the Business Brokerage to assist the firm and their Clients with optimizing business value. As the Marketing and Communication Analyst, Beth will be managing brand awareness and buyer pool interaction. Beth Roberts comes with a wealth of experience having spent 15 years in communications both in the for-profit and non-profit sectors. She is also currently a Partner Manager with Special Olympics USA, helping with the 2018 games.

For more than three decades Transiton360 has guided small business sellers to maximize their value while preparing to sell to qualified buyers . The firm closes 90%+ of their business buy/sell transactions. Transition360 has built a reputation for selling established, profitable businesses in the Pacific Northwest.

For more information, please visit www.Transition360.com

Contact:

Tod Fiscus

Company: Transition360

Address: 600 1st Ave, #100, Seattle, WA, 98104

Phone Number: 425-298-7553

Email: todfiscus@transition360.com

Website: http://www.transition360.com