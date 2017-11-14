Attribution software vendor helps marketing teams understand advertising effectiveness to improve ad spend allocation across digital, broadcast, and offline mediums

Portland-Vancouver, OR-WA – LeadsRx, a provider of marketing attribution software, today announced new corporate headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Founders AJ Brown and Jeff Keenan chose the area because of the availability of relevant talent, support for entrepreneurial endeavors, and the lifestyle options Portland has to offer. The company has secured office space within Portland’s historic Customhouse, which is managed by the collaborative workspace team at WeWork and is located in the Old Town neighborhood.

“Having grown up in the Portland metro area, I couldn’t be happier for LeadsRx to be putting down roots in this incredible city,” said AJ Brown, co-founder and CEO for LeadsRx. “We believe Portland is an incredible source of great talent in the technology industry while also supporting new ideas and the entrepreneurial spirit.” Brown spent 20 years of his software career living in Silicon Valley and returned to Portland in 1999 with an eye on creating new ventures. His list of Portland-area startups that he co-founded include a high-end fitness facility called Trainer’s Club, third-wave coffee roaster and retailer Blue Joe Coffee Company, and Zooza, an online software system that helps more than 30,000 pet owners around the world enter events and clubs.

LeadsRx Co-founder and Senior Vice President of Sales, Jeff Keenan, said, “LeadsRx posted a job opening for an experienced sales person and had over 80 candidates in just a couple of weeks. As we continue to grow our staff in Portland, we’re confident this area will continue to be a mecca of exceptional people.”

LeadsRx currently has a staff of 10 individuals with plans to grow significantly in 2018 and 2019. The company offers marketing attribution software, which is used by large marketing teams to analyze the effectiveness of their advertising efforts. With clients like iHeartMedia, Entercom, Digital River, and more than 14,000 in total, LeadsRx is well-positioned to meet its growth objectives in the Portland area.

About LeadsRx:

LeadsRx, a multi-channel marketing attribution SaaS platform, provides marketers an unparalleled, unified view of campaign performance across advertising mediums throughout the entire customer journey. Marketers who use LeadsRx increase conversion rates and reduce acquisition costs to improve overall Return on Ad Spend and bottom line profit. The company is privately held and proudly based in Portland, Oregon. More information can be found on the company’s website at www.LeadsRx.com.