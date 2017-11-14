The global retractable needle safety syringes market is segmented by product type into manual retractable syringes and automatic-retractable safety syringes. Manual retractable syringes dominate the retractable needle safety syringes, due to their wide usage and cost effectiveness. The market is also segmented by end users into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgery centres. Hospitals dominate the global retractable needle safety syringes market and is rapidly growing with WHO guideline for usage of “smart syringes”

As of the current market scenario, North America dominated the global retractable needle safety syringes market followed by Europe. Factors contributing to the growth of North America includes government initiative and regulation for safety practices, rise in incidence of needlestick injury and enhanced safety needles. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing retractable needle safety syringes market in forecast period.

Market Competition Assessment:

Key players in the global retractable needle safety syringes market are Axel Bio Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, DMC Medical Limited, Globe Medical Tech, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Medigard Limited, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Smiths Medical, Sol-Millennium, UltiMed, Inc. and others.

Key Market Movements:

– Awareness about infection risk due to unsafe practices of syringe and its reuse has led to usage of safety syringes by the healthcare workers to avoid needle stick accidents

– WHO guidelines and recommendations for safety practice and usage of syringes to protect health workers against accidental needle injury and subsequent exposure to infection