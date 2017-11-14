Polymer memory is a technology in memory device deployment for storing, reading and writing data which is made of PEDOT (Polyethylene Dioxythiopene) that uses conductive polymers. In polymer memory devices each polymer is fabricated between two electrodes which acts as memory cell, and data is stored by changing the polarization of the polymer between metal lines. In these devices memory is represented by detecting the space charges in the polymers using electrical pulses. Polymer memory is non-volatile and enables in achieving high storage capacity, which is up to 10x faster than conventional memory devices. This technology is used in devices such as WORM (Write Once Read Many) type memory applications, permanent storage such as in holography techniques and ROM devices. Polymer memory can be easily integrated with other CMOS.

Polymer Memory Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand for faster memory devices with high storage capacity of information, simple manufacturing and low power consumption of polymer memory devices, are some factors driving the growth of polymer memory market.

However, prolonged and continuous research over this technology which delays its launch in the market is restraining the growth of this market.

Polymer Memory Market: Segmentation

Polymer market can be segmented on the basis end user vertical and region wise. End user category includes Individual, Residential and Commercial. Region wise, polymer market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Polymer Memory Market: Key Players

Advanced Micro Devices of Sunnyvale, CA, is working with Coatue, a start-up in Woburn, MA, to develop chips that store data in polymers rather than silicon.

