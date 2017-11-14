The compression therapy market is witnessing a surge with the increase in cases of lymphedema and deep vein thrombosis. The compression therapy helps in curing lymphedema, thrombosis and chronic venous insufficiency in a short time span. Market Research Report Search Engine (MRRSE) has added a new report to its collection that includes an overview of compression therapy market including the drivers, restraints that are hindering the market development and also the trends following the market. This extensive research program helps the readers to understand the market in depth and get the data related to the CAGR and market revenue share during the forecast period.

Compression Therapy Market: Logical Segmentation

To simplify the wide compression therapy market, the researchers have segmented the market into various divisions based on different parameters like based on product type, technology, end user and region. Segmentation by product type includes compression tapes, compression pumps, compression bandages and compression stockings. From these segments, compression badge segment is expected to dominate the other segments with a higher growth rate. By technology, segmentation includes static and dynamic. Based on end user, segments are online sales, hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Among this, static technology segment holds a dominant share in the global market for compression therapy, whereas hospitals segment also play a major role in the market.

The geographical segmentation includes regions like Europe, North America, Latin America, APAC and MEA. The research report suggests that North America is expected to dominate the worldwide market by 2017. Also, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a top regional market based on its revenue growth during the forecast period of 2017-2025.

Compression Therapy Market: Dynamics

There are a lot of factors contributing to the development of the global market for compression therapy. The rise in sports injuries is one of the major driver. It directly increases the demand for demand for compression therapy products. Also the increase in orthopedic surgeries and awareness about compression therapy uses have been working as a driver to the market. However there are also a few factors that are restraining the advancement of compression therapy market like lack of proper reimbursements in the market, increase in the product recall cases, lack of options for treatments etc.

Compression Therapy Market: Competitive Dashboard

The study recognizes Julius Zorn GmbH, BSN medical GmbH, PAUL HARTMANN AG, ArjoHuntleigh, THUASNE, medi GmbH & Co. KG, SIGVARIS, Smith & Nephew plc, 3M Company and Medtronic plc as the major companies that are active in the global market for compression therapy. The report provides brief profiles of these and also many other leading companies in the market, which can be of great help to the struggling companies and to new entrants in the market.

