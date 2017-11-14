Market Research Reports Search Engine has added the ‘High-flow Nasal Cannula Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025’ report to its repository hub. The report offers an in-depth assessment of the current and future prospects in high-flow nasal cannula market. High-flow nasal cannula has come into its own as a highly innovative respiratory technique and is predicted to substitute conventional low-flow oxygen therapy along with other forms of non-invasive ventilation methods. A greater prevalence of respiratory diseases is likely to make more patients require oxygen therapy, boosting the high-flow nasal cannula market.

The report provides an executive summary that is a brief snapshot of different segments in high-flow nasal cannula market. The information is on the basis of application, end user, component, and region. A comprehensive evaluation of the market dynamics comprising drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends is mentioned. Furthermore, the report includes a value chain and Porter’s Five Force analysis to gauge the competitive landscape in high-flow nasal cannula market. The market attractiveness index is provided in terms of geographic regions along with a study of key stakeholders, presenting an accurate image of high-flow nasal cannula market as a whole.

By component, high-flow nasal cannula market is classified into active humidifier, nasal cannulas, single heated tube, air/oxygen blender, and other consumables. The market forecast and size for each segment has been mentioned in US$ to cater to a global audience. The CAGR for the forecast period is given and 2016 has been taken as the base year for computation. By application, the market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, carbon monoxide toxicity, acute heart failure, bronchiectasis, sleep apnea, carbon monoxide toxicity, acute respiratory failure, and other applications. This segment has been prepared considering disease incidence and the preference of high-flow nasal cannula treatment amongst different patients. The end user segments consists of ambulatory care centers, hospitals, long-term care centers, and other end-users. The high-flow nasal cannula market is observed taking into account cannula variations and preference of patients for the treatment facilities. The regions studied in high-flow nasal cannula market are North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. The forecast for all regions and important countries is given for the decade from 2015 to 2025 with a CAGR for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The exhaustive report has profiled a few of the prominent companies actively involved in high-flow nasal cannula market. This section has a product and company overview, recent developments, and business strategies. The companies are Great Group Medical Co., Hamilton Medical TNI medical, Salter Labs, Flexicare Medical, Vapotherm, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, MEK-ICS, Becton Dickinson and Company, Teijin Pharma, ResMed, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

