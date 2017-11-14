Ever wondered that there will be a system that automatically cleans car once placed for car wash request? Yes, there exists a streamlined system that washes and cleans the car with almost zero involvement of car owners. SerpentCS has developed a flawless web/mobile/tablet friendly, intranet/internet based car washing application with a real-time monitoring system. The application is named Automobile wash app that washes and cleans your car systematically.

Automobile wash app serves for some of the most important purposes that include-

Meant for all types of car owners and dealers

Meant for all types of cars- new and used

Selecting car washing services through mobile/tablet

Real-time monitoring car washing activity on your device

Keeping in mind the two most prominent end users- car owners and car-wash service owners, the Automobile car wash app offers a number of benefits and make it easily accessible to both the parties.

For car owners, not-to-mention it is an easy-to-access tablet & mobile-based application. They can select washing requirements as per their needs as well as monitor and stay updated through various car cleaning stages through a pre-installed camera. At the end of the process, payment is done.

On the other hand, the car-wash service owners can help their customers with quick service offerings. They have complete control on washing process and can view the process on-screen through camera view. This automated system eliminates any kind of manual errors thus making the system flawless and more efficient to use.

The idea of developing car wash app was resulted due to increased number of cars nowadays. Each and every car user/owner looks for an efficient option to keep their car maintained and updated but however they don’t get enough time for that. From a survey, it has been found out that- Majority of the car owners are lifetime car owners (around 40%). Rest of the 60% include mixed ratio of- New Car Owners, Old Luxury Car Owners, Sports Car Owners and New & Used Car Dealers.

Thus, keeping in mind the practical needs of any type of car owners and dealers, SerpentCS has developed an innovative app- Real-time Automobile Car Wash System. Also, if you have an idea of any such practical system that can help majority of the end-users but lack in development areas, do let us know your thoughts. We will ensure to execute your idea through a well-developed system.

