The catalogue on Industrialzone.com has been augmented with more than 20,000 of the most advanced automation products available from Siemens.

Houston, Texas – Nov, 14, 2017 – With so many industries striving for greater and more automation, The Industrial Zone has renewed their commitment to working on the bleeding edge of industrial technology, by keeping their catalogue stocked with the latest in automated tech. For corporate buyers, maintenance personnel, resellers, and manufacturers who are looking to increase their efficiency, speed and competitiveness, Industrial Zone’s selection of Siemens Automation products are an invaluable resource.

Siemens Automated Systems employ Totally Integrated Automation (TIA). This automation platform stands out because it allows for a consistent structure to cover every part of the manufacturing process, whether that be dependable data management, or homogeneous hardware and software interfaces. The Siemens Automation products available from Industrial Zone include breakers, power meters, and terminal kits. All of this industry leading equipment is available with Industrial Zone’s famous bulk shipping discounts, and legendary customer service.

“We would like everyone to know about our Siemens Automated products,” said Fahad Imam of Industrial Zone. “When it comes automated systems, we have an incredible selections right at your fingertips, you will find what you need when you need it 24/7/ 365 days a year.”