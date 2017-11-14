New site delivers better user experience for Industrial Zone’s base of loyal customers.

Houston, Texas – Oct, 6, 2017 – With mobile browsing taking over eCommerce, Industrial Zone, the Houston based B2B industrial equipment supplier, is providing industrial procurement agents, engineers, and project managers with the easiest way to get superior quality, long lasting products. According to Smart Insights*, Americans now spend significantly more of their digital media time browsing mobile devices than on desktop (51% as opposed to 42%). Committed to being where their customers are, Industrial Zone debuted their new, mobile-friendly site earlier this year.

The new and improved Industrialzone.com features an easy to navigate catalog with thousands of the finest quality automation, filtration, safety equipment, and process control products on the market today. Almost every listing comes with easily downloadable datasheets and technical specs. Their loyal customers will enjoy better volume discounts, as well as expedited shipping rates, compared to the site’s previous iteration.

“Our mission is simple,” said Fahad Imam of Industrial Zone, “deliver finely engineered products, fast, and at competitive prices.” The new Industrialzone.com allows the company to achieve that goal better than ever before.