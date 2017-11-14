Shanghai, China – CYCJET is a professional manufacturing enterprise for large format coding machine. The contents of carton packaging often replaced with economic, simple and effective and efficient printing solutions. But don’t worry, find the reason, suit the remedy to the case.

There are many reasons for the replacement of the carton packaging and printing contents.

Printing date change. The date on the package must be replaced, the reason is obvious, now the basic function of inkjet printer can be solved.

Cartons of packaging, inkjet printing machine printing specifications, batch number and other content variability. Each manufacturer produces more than one product, but it is impossible for every product to have a packaging line, so the printing content often changes.

Manufacturers more than one customer, each manufacturer inkjet printing content diversification, logo, information, and even may have bar code two-dimensional code. If the printing is directly printed, the inventory pressure is great, and if the information changes, all the inventory may be scrapped, waste huge.

Traditional inkjet printer printing limit, ordinary inkjet printer printing high only 2 centimeters, a special point can reach 5 centimeters. Under spray printing format, the information content of spray printing is less. Above all, how to solve the problem of variable code printer manufacturers has become the focus of enterprise development direction of inkjet printer, because it can not only solve the practical problems in the production process of printing customers, also can bring huge benefits for printing enterprises.

Accurate analysis of these problems and further research by CYCJET introduced Japan imported inkjet printer, inkjet printer parts, first printing format to 7.2cm. CYCJET carton inkjet printing machine can print data in real time through the inkjet printer control system with the customer, can print real-time batch number, weight, logo and other information, and the whole process without manual intervention. Carton inkjet printing machine uses special corrugated box inkjet printer ink, the stability is further improved, it can do unattended inkjet printing. In addition, CYCJET printer resolution, print fonts for printed products, the effect is beautiful natural increase. CYCJET inkjet printer can be connected with CYCJET’s code system, to achieve a code, through a code for product production management, warehouse management, shipping management, logistics management. To achieve security function that selling goods beyond agreed areas. Through two-dimensional code can realize precise marketing of products, big data acquisition, red packets promotion. CYCJET carton printing machine can realize one machine with multiple functions, strong. Heartbeat is better than action, want to know production line can achieve such spurt code, please contact with CYCJET.

Media contact

Contact Person: David Guo

Company: Shanghai Yuchang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Telephone: +86-21-59970419 ext 8008

Email: sales@cycjet.com

Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/davidguocycjet

Website: http://www.cycjet.com/