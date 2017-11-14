Gulfshoppingdeals.com, a leading daily deals and voucher provider for major retailers in UAE was launched in UAE to help online shoppers in this region to save money on their purchase.

Dubai, UAE, Nov 14, 2017 — Gulfshoppingdeals.com, a leading daily deals and voucher provider for major retailers in UAE was launched in UAE to help online shoppers in this region to save money on their purchase. This new website will aggregate verified discounts and vouchers that can be used while shopping online on retailers like Souq, Namshi, Letstango, Wadi and others.

Gulfshoppingdeals.com is an online platform that provides details of all the discounts offers and coupons that are made available by the top merchants in the UAE. By visiting this website, users do not have to look for anywhere else to know the discounts offered by big and small sellers. Everything will be easily available at their fingertips.

According to a company official, they have tied up with about 50 stores and are looking to add more stores on their website in UAE and gulf region.

As the world is seeing advancements in technology, the things associated with it like the internet and the e-commerce industry is also thriving. E-commerce industry is seeing a huge boom as there are a lot of people now prefer to buy products from online retailers than traditional brick and mortar stores. People have started to trust the online shops and find it a more convenient way to shop for their needs and luxuries. It is expected that the e-commerce business in the UAE will touch $2billion by 2018. Many of the physical stores have also adopted the online route to boost their business. It is estimated that 42% of the people in the UAE are shopping for goods online. More than 80% of the UAE shoppers are happy and satisfied with the online shopping experience and Gulfshoppingdeals.com will make this experience better by providing latest deals.

The E-commerce in the Middle East is on the rise. The MENA (the Middle East and North Arica region) E-commerce has shown unprecedented rise. The current penetration of the internet in UAE, Qatar and the Bahrain are almost 90%. The e-commerce year to year growth in the Middle East is 30%. There are a lot of things done in the UAE to make it one of the fastest growing online markets in the world. The main e-commerce players in the Middle East are Souq.com and Namshi.com. Amazon and Souq have struck a deal in July this year while Noon.com of Emmar Group acquired majority stakes in Namshi. This competition of big players in this market will surely benefit shoppers in the form of high discounts and promotional offers by these companies.

There is no doubt that the online shopping is here to stay in the UAE and the Middle East. These regions have very good logistics and transportation infrastructure. Most of its population is in the urban locations. Gulfshopingdeals.com has started its business in the UAE to offer quality e-commerce solutions and services for the online shoppers. Their focused categories are fashion, mobile phones, perfumes, electronics, and travel. Sole purpose of Gulfshoppingdeals.com is to provide genuine and verified coupons or deals of top retailers like Souq, Namshi, Awok, Golden Scent etc. Users can save money online by using Gulfshoppingdeals.com for Souq Coupons, Namshi Copuon Codes, Groupon promos and other promotional offers available in UAE.

Contact:

Hasibul Rehman

Gulf Shopping Deals

4223 Satha Tower

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

+971 44 345 834

gulfshoppingdeals@gmail.com