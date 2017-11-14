Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Button Mushroom Market by Application (Fresh Mushroom and Processed Mushroom): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022”. According to the report, the demand for the global button mushroom market was valued at USD 12.62 billion in 2016 is expected to reach USD 19.23 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2017 and 2022.

Mushroom is the fleshy fungus which is parasitic in nature i.e. they depend on other plants for the food source. Mushrooms can be cultivated with low cost and lowland, therefore the majority of manufacturers are turning towards mushroom cultivation. Mushrooms market is likely to experience tremendous growth over the years owing to rise in food and medical industry. They are two type’s edible and toxic mushrooms. Mushrooms are considered good for health; as they contain negligible sodium and gluten content.

Mushroom contains proteins with low-cholesterol and low-fat content. The market is mainly driven by increasing demand from the food industry. Surging use of mushrooms as ingredients in various food products fuels the market growth. Consumption of organic food is increasing dramatically in almost all developed and developing countries. Increasing awareness of health, diet, and nutrition, has increased interest in organic food products, including canned organic fruit and vegetables. However, strict regulations for processing of mushrooms led by the FDA due to the presence of various harmful mushroom species may impede the growth of the market. In addition, the low shelf life of mushrooms is the other factor impacting on the growth of the mushroom market. Nonetheless, growing demand for mushrooms and escalating food chains and emerging food markets is likely to open a new avenue for the mushroom market in the near future. Also, growing awareness among people about button mushroom is expected to show high consumption in future.

Application segment of button mushroom market is categorized into the fresh mushroom and processed mushroom. Both fresh and processed mushrooms are used in food industry for the production of several food products. The fresh mushroom was the leading segment on account of increasing production of the food industry in developing countries. Fresh mushroom dominated the global button mushroom market in 2016 with 63.15% of total market share. The processed mushroom segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years owing to increasing demand for dried, frozen, canned, mushroom powder and mushroom sauces.

The global button mushroom market was dominated by Europe in 2016 which accounted for 37.91% of the total market. This region is also considered to be the largest producing and processing region for mushroom. Mushroom is very popular among Asian countries. Thus, Asia Pacific is likely to gain attraction in coming years. Increasing demand for organic and high protein content food in North America is expected to raise a growth of the button mushroom market. The Middle East & Africa will show sustainable growth over the forecast period. Latin America is anticipated to show decent growth in forecast period due to the use of mushroom in pizza and various different foods. In terms of revenue, Middle East & Africa and Latin America together contributes 12.58% of the total market share in 2016 and expected to reach 12.73% by the end of forecast period.

Major companies have been investing in product innovation, technological advancement, and maintaining quality standards in order to retain their dominance in the market. Key participants operating in the global market include Bonduelle Fresh Europe, Costa Pvt Ltd, Drinkwater’s Button Mushrooms Limited, Lutece Holdings B.V., Monaghan Button Mushrooms Ireland, Monterey Button Mushrooms Inc., Okechamp S.A., Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc., The Button Mushroom Company and others.

