Foshan Calm Industrial Felt Co., Ltd. is the largest company, which manufactures nonwoven fabric in China. Since our company was established in 2002, we have been devoting to the increase of the investment on manufacture, workshop, and equipment, introducing into advanced technical and science from foreign country.

Calm is a leading supplier from China for a wide range thermal protection products and solution for our customers. We have a wide range of products, mainly for thermal protection in different fields as steelworks, glass, ceramic, railway and automotive industry.

Calm has powerful manufacture strength, and we produce the industrial felt roller , industrial felt belt , galvanized iron roller , spacer sleeve, felt pad, timing belt and nomex felt strip. Our company constantly devotes to the research of new products, and has developed a series of products characteristic of Calm. And we are pride of that our products can orient the up to date needs of the market.

Our company was the test of Nomex, Polyester, Kevlar and PBO, reaching the international and domestic advanced level in quality, gaining the confidence of the consumers at home and abroad. Relying on its own rich strength, advanced equipment, high-quality products and complete service, Calm enterprise has already gained both domestic and international customers’ trust.

We have extensive experience to provide the very best solutions for your filtration needs. We are dedicated to anticipating, meeting and exceeding customer’s expectations by providing high quality products and prompt services. Our goal is to establish long term cooperation with some leading players in this field, to be their new potential partner, offering stable quality, good service, flexibility and reasonable prices.

Foshan Calm Industrial Felt Co., Ltd. has imported the automatic production equipments and realized large-scale production, so we can meet the requirements of fast delivery. We insist on improving professional technology and service to satisfy our customers. Calm is always ready to keep a good communication with you, we will provide you with more detailed information and advice.

We hope to have chance to cooperate with you, and we want to provide the best thermal and protection solution for our customers.

Media contact

Company Name: Foshan Calm Industrial Felt Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Toby Ma / York Lai

Address: Qungang Yaoling Village, Guanyao Town, Nanhai Dist., Foshan City, Guangdong, China (Mainland)

E-mail: toby@gdcalm.com / york@gdcalm.com

Website: http://www.pboroller.com