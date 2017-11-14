Global Contrast Media/Contrast Agent Market: Overview

To enhance the contrast of the structures or fluids inside the body contrast medium or the contrast agent is used in the medical imaging. The anatomical organs and structures are imaged better as the image contrast is increased. Thus, it is very helpful in the diagnostic methods such as CT scan and also in some serious surgeries. The global contrast media or the contrast agent market is growing at a good pace as there is an increase in the rate of surgical procedures and imaging diagnosis.

Global Contrast Media/Contrast Agent Market: Segmentation

The global contrast media market is segmented into its type, procedure, route of administration, indication, and application. On the basis of type, the global market is segregated into iodinated contrast media, microbubble contrast media, barium-based contrast media, and gadolinium-based contrast media. Based on the procedure, the global market is categorized into ultrasound, X-ray/computed tomography (CT), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). On the basis of the route of administration, the market is classified into urethral contrast media, injectable contrast media, rectal contrast media, and oral contrast media. Based on the indication, the contrast media market is bifurcated into oncology, musculoskeletal disorders, nephrological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, and neurological disorders. The various applications where the contrast media market is used include interventional cardiology, radiology, and interventional radiology.

Global Contrast Media/Contrast Agent Market: Growth Factors

The market of contrast media is still in the grooming phase but in the coming years, it is going to develop. The factors that attribute to the market growth include the increase in the image guided surgical procedures, advancements in diagnostic technology, an increase in diagnostic imaging, and growth rate of cancer and cardiac disorders. The factors such as the rise in the acceptance of contrast agents and the increased number of diagnostic centers that has improved diagnostic imaging services are contributing to the market growth. The advanced techniques, such as in MRI imaging the technology used is a gas microbubble, is likely to enhance the market growth. The factors such as increasing investments in the contrast media market and the reforms that are made in the radiopharmaceuticals and healthcare sector are boosting the market growth.

Global Contrast Media/Contrast Agent Market: Regional Analysis

The contrast media market is segmented regionally into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The regions that dominate the market are North America and Europe. The factors owing to which the market is growing include improved MRI procedure in cardiovascular diseases, policies of reimbursements for contrast media, strong infrastructure, and advanced cath-lab. Asia Pacific region is also experiencing a good market growth owing to the factors such as the advancement in the technology and the rise in the rate of cardiac disorders.

Global Contrast Media/Contrast Agent Market: Competitive Players

The major market players in the contrast media market include Bracco Imaging Spa, CMC Contrast AB, GE Healthcare, Guerbet Group, Nanopet Pharma GmbH., Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG, Subhra Pharma Private, Ltd., Covidien, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Genovis AB, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Nanoscan Imaging, LLC., Spago Imaging AB, Taejoon Pharm Co., Ltd.

