ESD pouch and bags packaging is likely to witness increased demand in the years to come. Consequently, the global ESD pouch and bags packaging market will observe significant revenue growth and present lucrative opportunities for companies in the international market. In a bid to present a holistic market view for ESD pouch and bags packaging, Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has appended a well-researched report in their existing database titled ‘ESD Pouch & Bags Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022.’ This report aims to provide useful information and insights on the global market for ESD pouch and bags packaging and also presents a comprehensive revenue forecast for the next five years. Apart from the key metrics, qualitative insights such as the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities expected to impact market growth are also covered in detail. A thorough estimation of market forecast in terms of both value and volume projections is a highlight of this report.

Global ESD Pouch & Bags Packaging Market: Forecast

The report indicates the global ESD pouch and bags packaging market to be valued at US$ 358.9 Mn by the end of the year 2017 and this is expected to increase to US$ 495.0 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2022. This reflects a CAGR of 6.6% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Global ESD Pouch & Bags Packaging Market: Key Dynamics

A growing demand for protective package solutions to shield materials that are sensitive from an acquired buildup and retaining of static charges and also to reduce any damage caused from electrostatic field is one of the main factors boosting market revenue growth. Materials used in ESD pouch and bags packaging are observing a rapidly increasing demand in the electronics and semiconductors as well as the transportation industries owing to the fact that this packaging ensures safety of storage and shipping of electronic parts and electrical components and equipment, which also includes integrated chips and circuits. There is also a widespread need for protecting medical and healthcare devices and this is further boosting global market demand for ESD pouch and bags packaging.

Also, there is a growing need to ensure protection from static based charge across key industry verticals such as healthcare, aerospace, and the military and defense sectors to ensure the various requirements pertaining to regulatory compliance are adhered to. This is another factor boosting demand for ESD pouch and bags packaging in the worldwide market. The introduction of more sophisticated, durable, and sturdy ESD packaging materials that provide enhanced protection against static charge in various devices is further bolstering revenue growth of the ESD pouch and bags packaging market.

Global ESD Pouch & Bags Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global market for ESD pouch and bags packaging is segmented on the basis of additive and material type into dissipative and conductive polymers, additive, metal. The dissipative and conductive polymers segment is anticipated to lead the global market with a large market share by the end of 2017. This segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period and reach a market valuation of US$ 433.9 Mn by the end of 2022.

By end use industry, the market is segmented into manufacturing, healthcare, electrical and electronics, aerospace, defense and military, automobile. In terms of application, the market is categorized as drugs, explosive powders, electrical & electronic components.

The different regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Latin America, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is the largest in terms of market revenue, and will continue to lead the market throughout the period of assessment. The Asia Pacific Excluding Japan regional market is anticipated to create an absolute opportunity to the tune of US$ 68.3 Mn from 2017 to 2022.

Global ESD Pouch & Bags Packaging Market: Competition Profiling

The companies profiled in the report on the global ESD pouch and bags packaging market include Conductive Containers, Inc., Elcom (U.K.) Ltd., Desco Industries, Inc., Statclean Technology (S) Pte Ltd, GWP Group Limited, Helios Packaging, Tekins Limited, Electrotek Static Controls Pvt Ltd, and Botron Company Inc.

