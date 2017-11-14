London, United Kingdom – London UK social enterprise Socialbox.biz hopes to donate 1,000 laptops to homeless people and is working to raise awareness to the public and businesses via social media

SocialBox.Biz is taking The Laptops for Homeless Support Initiative to the web by leveraging the power of social media to raise awareness for their cause. By providing their support, City of London firms can further implement CSR, corporate governance, and more.

Right now, SocialBox.Biz is using the following hashtags to raise support and awareness for The Laptops for Homeless Support Initiative: #corpgov, #cio, #ukceo, #boards, #ciochat, #ciouk, #esg, #csr, #uk, and #london. Retweets cost nothing and can help provide homeless people with life-changing technology. Please Retweet from:

https://twitter.com/SocialBoxBiz

One of the recent tweets explains how a formerly homeless person now has a job thanks to a laptop she received

@SocialBoxBiz donated a laptop to a jobseeker on @ThamesReach’s @stepuplondon project. She now has a new job thanks to it. Great initiative!

https://twitter.com/stepuplondon/status/920693379662532608

They are appealing to businesses to contribute their old but still usable laptop computers so that they can be reused by people who have experienced homelessness.

The goal is to collect 1,000 laptops by 2020, which will be distributed by homelessness charity Thames Reach to the people using its services. In order to apply for jobs, reconnect with family and friends, and have an online presence today they people need access to laptops.

The initiative has already donated 150 refurbished laptops to Thames Reach.

SocialBox.Biz’s Peter Paduh said: “It’s about bettering our communities and societies by taking the laptops some view as no longer needed and giving them to the people who need them the most.”

Jeremy Swain, Chief Executive of Thames Reach, said: “These laptops will give the homeless and marginalised people who receive them the opportunity to communicate with friends and relatives, develop new interests, and access advice to improve their skills and employment prospects.”

To participate, Contact:

info(@)socialbox.biz

https://www.socialbox.biz/contact-us/

https://www.socialbox.biz/homeless-support/

Phone : 0843 289 5722

Notes for Editors

For more information on SocialBox.Biz’s impact on local communities,

http://www.socialbox.biz

https://twitter.com/SocialBoxBiz

Thames Reach is one of the UK’s leading homelessness charities. Its vision is to end street homelessness and its mission is to provide decent homes, encourage supportive relationships and help people lead fulfilling lives.

Thames Reach runs a range of services in London including street outreach services helping people sleeping rough escape homelessness, a variety of hostels and supported housing projects, and schemes which prevent homelessness and help people develop new skills, re-engage with family and friends, and get back into work.

It runs the Employment academy in Camberwell which helps unemployed and economically disadvantaged people find work. http://www.employmentacademy.org.uk

Thames Reach works closely with local communities to ensure that it contributes to improving neighbourhoods and meeting local need.

See http://www.thamesreach.org.uk

For further details contact Thames Reach communications manager, Mike Nicholas, on 0203 664 9562

Contact:

Peter Paduh

Company: SocialBox.Biz

Phone : 0843 289 5722

Email: info(@)socialbox.biz

Website: https://www.socialbox.biz/