Biogetica’s protocol for optimizing blood flow as well as improving ear and nerve health has been now enhanced by adding more evidence based ingredients to amplify the beneficial effects of each ingredient. This new improved protocol revolves around the use of the newly developed Ear Balance and OM 10 VRT Formula, which contain sarcodes- bioenergetic impressions of ear and nerve tissues. Ear balance is further enriched with time tested homeopathic remedies such as Belladonna, Causticum, Chamomilla, Chenapodium, Kali mur, etc that have potentially demonstrated to alleviate vertigo symptoms by correcting the disturbances in pressure between the inner and outer ear, relieving symptoms of dizziness, and improving blood circulation and ear function.

The sarcodes added to the Freedom Kit with OM 10 VRT Formula are homeopathic impressions of optimally functioning ear and nerve tissues, which the homeopaths believe re-teach the target organs their optimum functions. A sarcode is considered an imprint of a typical function that is traditionally used to remind the intended body part to start utilizing nutrition to get back to doing what it was meant to do in the first place.

Biogetica Doctors have combined these precedent-setting sarcodes with essential ear, nerve, and blood benefitting nutraceuticals and herbs traditionally used in Ayurveda and Chinese Medicine for optimizing blood flow and improving functioning of the ear and nerves. In the USA however, only the homeopathies of the protocol can be associated with the ailment and the rest are only to be taken for the protection, nourishment, and rejuvenation of the connected body organs. Phytonutrients such as Curcuma longa, Hawthorn, Ginkgo, Triphala, Ashwagandha, and Green tea, along with other essential micronutrients like Coenzyme Q10, Quercetin, Vitamin E, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B6, Zinc, Potassium, Manganese, and Magnesium are synergistically combined to supply the body the nutrition it needs to harmonize the disturbances in its energetic and physiological health and balance the terrain of the body. The sarcodes then remind us how to utilize this nutrition for optimal functioning of the ear and nerves. This method of working across the spectrum of life is helping people and changing lives daily.

Vertigo is indeed a troublesome condition and if left untreated can progressively worsen to become debilitating ruining one’s quality of life. Allopathic medicines currently prescribed for this condition merely offer symptomatic relief and do previous little to address the root cause of the problem. On the other hand, growing research on natural ingredients are highlighting the probability that natural products can provide just as much or may be more, when compared to drugs that often have side effects.

A German study on 119 vertigo patients published in the Journal of the American Medical Association comparing a homeopathic and conventional treatment for vertigo showed both modalities achieving a clinically relevant and therapeutically equivalent reduction in the duration, and intensity of vertigo attacks. However, the natural treatments group showed lesser frequency in attacks during treatment as opposed to the group on betahistine.

Biogetica’s brilliant work in the field of Vertigo can be seen in the results obtained in clinical trials and thousands of lives improved by the protocol. You may watch videos of these patients and hear their stories by clicking here.

To make sure the product is available globally, Biogetica markets this protocol through its online portal. You may read more about its groundbreaking exclusive multidisciplinary protocol here.

About Biogetica

Biogetica is a collective of doctors, scientists, and healers from numerous traditions including Ayurveda, Allopathy, Homeopathy, Yogic Sciences, Quantum Physics, Tibetan, and Chinese Medicine.

Biogetica is a forerunner in the field of alternative medicine and has numerous patents published in this field. Their Mission is to help people across the globe regain their health and freedom utilizing nature’s medicines in a bid to restore global respect in evidence based natural remedies. For further details please visit www.biogetica.com

Reference

Weiser M, Strösser W, Klein P. Homeopathic vs Conventional Treatment of VertigoA Randomized Double-blind Controlled Clinical Study. Arch Otolaryngol Head Neck Surg. 1998;124(8):879–885. doi:10.1001/archotol.124.8.879

Disclaimer: As per the FTC Enforcement Policy Statement on Marketing Claims for OTC Homeopathic Drugs anyone selling homeopathy must state:

• There is insufficient scientific evidence that homeopathy works, and

• The product’s claims are based only on theories of homeopathy from the 1700s that are not accepted by most modern medical experts.