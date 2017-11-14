Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has included a report in its repository titled “Spinal Cord Trauma Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025”. The report is an overview of the spinal cord trauma market for the forecast period, 2017 to 2025. The report forecasts the various developments that have an influence on the market.

Spinal Cord Trauma Treatment Market: Market Dynamics

The report states that the spinal cord trauma treatment market is anticipated to record healthy growth in the coming years. The spinal cord treatment market is anticipated grow with a CAGR of 3.7% during the period. In addition, nerve cell growth therapy is another factor driving the market over the said period.

Few trends in the spinal cord treatment market include stem cell therapy, post spinal surgery rehabilitation medical tourism, rising cases of vehicle accidents, and neuroregeneration therapy research. Other trends are public private partnerships for improved health infrastructure, greater use of robot assisted rehabilitation, and mechanical spinal traction and Methylprednisolone as a standard corticosteroid therapy.

Spinal Cord Trauma Treatment Market: Segmental Forecast

The research report segments the spinal cord trauma treatment by treatment type, injury type, and end user. The report offers a comprehensive projection of the various market segments.

By treatment type, the spinal cord trauma market is studied in terms of spinal traction, corticosteroid, and surgical segments. The surgical segment has the largest share in the global spinal trauma treatment market

In terms of injury type, spinal cord trauma treatment market has been segmented into partial spinal cord injuries and complete spinal cord injury. The growth rate in the partial spinal cord injury segment is higher than that in complete spinal cord injuries segment

By end user type, the market is divided into trauma centers and hospitals with both segments exhibiting similar growth rates. Hospitals have a revenue share of 53.2% in 2017 and is anticipated to decline to 52.5% market value at the end of the period of forecast

By region, the global market for spinal cord treatment is studied in Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and MEA

Spinal Cord Trauma Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

Rampant crime and road accidents are the major factors responsible for growth of the spinal cord trauma treatment market in the Asia Pacific region. Conversely, Latin America and MEA are poised to have minimal scope for key stakeholders in the spinal cord trauma treatment market over the said period.

Spinal Cord Trauma Treatment Market: Vendor Insights

The key companies in the spinal cord trauma treatment market are Bioaxone Biosciences, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., , Kringle Pharma, , Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals , InVivo Therapeutics, BioArctic AB, Asterias Biotherapeutics, Pharmicell, ReNetX Bio, and BioTime, Inc.

