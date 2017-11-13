Luxura are a luxury brand based in Manchester, UK, with a huge level of experience in textiles. As the brand are so knowledgeable in this industry, they offer only the best in textiles to customers both residential and commercial. Luxura offer a plethora of products to customers, including high quality hair extensions made from human hair.

Hair Extensions From Luxura

Luxura offer 20 Inch Full Head Clip in Remy Human Hair Extensions in a number of shades.

– Dark brown

– Light blonde

– Light brown

– Nearly black

With a set of hair extensions from Luxura, you’ll get a total of 8 pieces, suitable for a full head application, giving a much thicker look overall. The extensions are 120g in weight, and come in a straight style, although as human hair they are able to be styled like your own hair. They take just 5 minutes to apply.

More About Luxura

Luxurah as an extensive variety of quality general products on offer. The categories include; hair extensions, kitchen accessories, clothing, bedding, garden, and more. Certain products can be purchased wholesale and are available for any type of entity.

Luxura is based in Denton, Manchester, UK. They have over 25 years of experience in textiles, offering an extensive range of high quality bedding and bed linen to customers. Wholesale bedding is a recently added feature to Luxura, allowing customers to buy large quantities at discounted prices.

There are also Luxura outlets available on Amazon and eBay for those who prefer a familiar platform. To receive voucher codes, deals, and other beneficial information; subscribe to the newsletter, like on Facebook, and follow on Twitter.

Deliver From Luxura

Delivery will take 3-5 working days except for all products under clothing accessories which will take 5-15 working days. Delivery is free for all products. At the present moment, Luxura only sell to the UK mainland for retail products, but look to sell abroad in the future. They already offer international shipping for our wholesale bedding customers.

Check Out The Blog To Find Helpful Resources

On Luxura’s blog you can find many helpful resources, including picking the right pillow, info on wholesale bedding, and more.

If you’d like more information on Luxura and what’s on offer, you can use the details below.

Contact:

Adam Kay

Company: Luxura

Address: Alexandra Trading Estate, Alexandra Road, Denton, Greater Manchester, M34 3DX, UK

Telephone: 07966 509 610

Email: contact@luxurauk.com

Website: https://www.luxurauk.com/categories/hair-extensions/