Rockville, Maryland ( Webnewswire ) November 11, 2017 – Comfort Home Care has recently updated their elderly in-home care online resource, providing visitors with more detailed information regarding their in-home care offerings. The home care agency based out of Rockville, Maryland, opened its doors in 1999. Since then, it has been providing elderly in-home care to residents throughout Montgomery County. Comfort Home Care wants people who are struggling with the challenges that they or their loved ones may encounter in advanced age to understand that there are viable, and sometimes preferable options to traditional long-term care facilities.

The Comfort Home Care team recognizes that not everyone is familiar with the number of ways that in-home care can make life more comfortable for people dealing with a wide range of medical conditions in advanced age. At the updated Comfort Home Care website, visitors can read about a wide range of situations in order to better understand just how the home care agency might be able to help improve the quality of life of potential clients. One of the key things discussed on the site is the quality of life benefits that materialize when elderly in-home care is taken advantage of. Allowing older people to stay in their private, comfortable and familiar homes can help make their day-to-day activities much more enjoyable. The site also gives a very broad overview of the types of services that the home care agency can provide, such as helping with household chores, providing social interaction, and helping with personal tasks such as dressing or cleaning. The new site also provides information about how elderly in home care options might apply to people dealing with specific types of health challenges, such as recovery from a major illness or surgery, or those who are afflicted with dementia.

Since 1999, Comfort Home Care has been providing elderly in home care in Montgomery County. The home care agency was founded by people who needed to find appropriate care solutions for their own parents. This gave them a deep and personal understanding of the emotional and financial challenges related to finding appropriate care for loved ones when they are no longer able to maintain a completely independent living arrangement. This personal experience is why Comfort Home Care makes such an effort to ensure its clients are well informed about their options, which includes updating their website to be as comprehensive as possible. Interested parties can view the updated website at choosecomforthome.com. The in-home care agency is based at 121 Congressional Lane, Suite 201, Rockville, MD, 20852, and is available by phone at 301-984-7681.

###