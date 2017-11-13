New Hyde Park, NY — Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation invited Indian residents, and their families, to a Diwali “Festival of Lights” Celebration. The festival was planned to support Parker’s recently established Indian Cultural Unit, an area dedicated to supporting the cultural needs of Indian patients, while delivering the excellent care Parker is known for. The event will consist of dance performers from the community and catered Indian cuisine. It will be held in Parker’s auditorium on November 18, 2017 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The media is cordially invited to attend and cover this celebration.

“Diwali was coordinated with the help of Parker’s Indian Committee,” said Michael N. Rosenblut, Parker President and CEO. He said this will become an annual event on the Indian Cultural Unit’s schedule of programs. “It’s part of Parker’s effort to enhance the quality of life for Indian patients, residents and their families, so they feel right at home during their stay for either Short Term Rehabilitation or Long Term Care,” he added. Rosenblut commended Parker’s Indian Committee, who helped make this a reality. The members include: Dr. Indravadan Shah; Dr. Saroj Shah; Harshad Shah; Dr. Ramsing Pardeshi; Rekha Tolat; Dilip Tolat; Dahyabhai Patel; Mohan Ramaswamy; and Mukund Mehta.

Diwali is the biggest holiday celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists world-wide. Its date changes every year and marks different events based on local traditions and culture. Indian people wear new clothes, visit family and friends, and exchange sweets and gifts. In the Hindu faith, Diwali was celebrated in India on October 19, 2017, to honor Rama-chandra, seventh avatar (incarnation of the god Vishnu). It is believed that on this day, Rama returned to his people after 14 years of exile, during which time he fought and won a massive battle against the demon king Ravana and his minions of demons. Diwali celebrates the triumph of good over evil – of light over darkness – to mark the return of Rama, lord of virtue, to his beloved kingdom.

In southern India and Singapore, Diwali was observed on October 18, 2017, and was also an official holiday in Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Sindh province of Pakistan. However, in the Gregorian calendar, Diwali falls between mid-October and mid-November.

