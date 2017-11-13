With the UK arguably one of the most advanced online grocery sectors in the world, we take a look at where the growth will come from next. Using survey data for over 20,000 consumers in 24 countries, we proved insight and analysis from across the globe, as well as case studies and examples of successes and failures. We have identified key markets which will see growth from online grocery retail

Key Findings

Use our country profiling to identify markets with the most potential

Use in-depth analysis and insight to identify those retailers with the ability to expand globally

Understand the issues surrounding click and collect to uncover its potential and make your online business profitable

Synopsis

Population growth will shape retailer expansion plans over the coming years, with different countries becoming suitable for online grocery at different times. Online relies on many different criteria to be fulfilled in order to be a success, one of the key ones is socially and technologically active group of younger consumers.

Retailers will need to tailor solutions to differing population densities both on a national and international level. Low density areas will be well suited to collection points which mitigate the need for long delivery journeys, while higher density areas will have a need for fast fulfilment to prove an alternative to convenience retailing

Online is not just about having a transactional website. Those retailers without one, and without the ability to invest still need to have a significant and active online presence. This needs to be via their own websites as well as through social media. Engaging shoppers on both will be fundamental to increasing footfall

Reasons To Buy

Which countries will be the best for online grocery in the next 5, 10, 15 and 25 years owing to their projected population growth?

How can retailers adapt their models in countries where population density doesn’t immediately suit itself to online grocery?

Which retailers will be able to expand their models internationally in order to take advantage of growing middle classes in emerging markets?

What impact will Amazon have on the global online grocery market and how will it be able to adapt its model to aid smaller retailers to move online

Table of Content:

1 Overview

2 Key Findings

2.1 Shoppers need a seamless experience

2.1.1 Perfecting the customer journey will align instore and online offers

2.2 Retailers must overcome resistance to online

2.2.1 Population growth must shape online expansion plans

2.3 Retailers need to adapt strategy to meet local requirements

2.3.1 Regional population density variations will provide challenges

2.4 Morrisons deal opens up Ocado for global expansion

2.4.1 Pureplay retailers have a significant future

2.5 Click and collect must become a bigger fulfilment channel

2.5.1 Retailers must use alternatives to loss-making home delivery

2.5.2 Online visual merchandising remains poor

2.5.3 Interactivity brings instore service online

2.5.4 Customers must be able to shop between channels

2.6 Online doesn’t necessarily mean transactional

2.6.1 Social media connects retailers and shoppers

2.6.2 Shoppers would rather engage than buy

2.6.3 Word of mouth speaks volumes

3 Population Growth Should Shape Retailers’ Expansion Plans

3.1 Retailers must overcome resistance to online shopping

3.1.1 Ageing population creates more resistance to adoption of online shopping

3.1.2 Retailers must identify markets where demand is not catered for

3.1.3 Younger populations will drive the growth in online shopping

3.2 Which countries are ready for online shopping now?

3.2.1 Poland’s robust economy will support online shopping

3.2.2 Turkey ready for online shopping, with a growing time-poor middle class

3.2.3 Significant opportunities as well as challenges await in Australia

3.2.4 Not all markets will work though

3.3 Which countries will be ready for online shopping in 2020?

3.3.1 Arab states offer opportunities for retailers

3.3.2 Restrictions on women’s rights provide opportunities in Saudi Arabia

3.4 Which countries will be ready for online shopping in 2025?

3.4.1 Two examples of demand that is not currently catered for

3.4.2 India opening up provides retailers with opportunities

3.4.3 Mobile growth must be the focus in South Africa

4 Regional Density Variations Provide Challenges for Retailers

4.1 Retailers must adapt their strategy to meet local requirements

4.1.1 There is not a one size fits all solution

4.1.2 The developed UK model might not work elsewhere

4.1.3 Retailers must be prudent in their approach to expansion

4.1.4 Changing traditional shopping habits will take time

4.1.5 Convenience will win out

4.1.6 Fresh food remains a big challenge for retailers

4.2 High population densities are the ideal testing ground

4.2.1 Well-connected areas provide online shopping opportunities

4.2.2 Retailers must invest in efficient fulfilment methods

4.2.3 Despite nationwide coverage, regional differences will still exist

4.2.4 Pureplays can work in densely populated areas

4.2.5 Use of own delivery fleet not a necessity

4.2.6 German example highlights that success is not guaranteed

4.3 Retailers must be innovative to succeed in tougher locations

4.3.1 Provides a much tougher proposition for retailers

4.3.2 Using separate delivery companies will ease the pressure

4.3.3 Lower expectations of online shopping

4.3.4 Collection points can provide convenience

4.3.5 Local solutions can fill gaps in the market

4.3.6 High demand for online shopping in Brazil

