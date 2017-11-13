It looks like UK professionals are on the hunt for new jobs in the final quarter of the year as the UK saw an influx of job applications during October, according to recruitment software provider, Recruitive.

Figures released from the Staffordshire based company show that job applications shot up by an amazing 9.16% during October 2017, when comparing the same data from the previous month.

The statistics Recruitive Software released also highlighted a number of sectors across the UK which have experienced a strong increase in applications during October, including Finance (up by 16.15%), Training (up by 13.33%) and Leisure was up by an astonishing (21.74%).

Carla Fern, Operations Director at Recruitive comments: “It’s great to see a positive increase in application rates so close to Christmas. It’s clear that people are looking forward to 2018 and want to start the New Year with a new career.”

Carla continues: “With applications on the increase our recruitment software is already helping UK employers significantly reduce both the time and cost involved with recruiting, whilst enhancing the candidate journey and significantly improving application rates.”

For more information regarding Recruitive’s software solutions please call 0345 600 0550 or visit www.recruitive.com.