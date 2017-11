‘Make in India’ award for Chander Shekhar Jhamb

Shekhar Jhamb, founder of Creativity Art Gallery. India, a Delhi -based Art Gallery, was awarded the ‘Make in India Award’ by the Bharat Nirman Foundation in New Delhi on Sunday.

Shekhar Jhamb won the award under the Art category. The award was given by the Ashwini Kumar Choubey Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare of India,