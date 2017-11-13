The Infectious Disease Testing Market deals with the development of effective testing methodologies for diseases caused by harmful entities like bacteria, parasites, viruses, etc. The nature of an infectious disease is such that it can be transmitted from insect bites or upon exposure to dangerous organisms, and also travel from one host body to another easily.

The main factor driving the need for infectious disease testing is the fact that advanced molecular diagnostics are being aggressively adopted, especially in developed regions of the world. Recent outbreaks like Ebola in Africa and Zika in Brazil have spurred the need for effective infectious disease blood tests and other equipment to be set up in developing or underdeveloped regions.

Scope & Regional Forecast of the Infectious Disease Testing Market

Another factor which is driving the global incidence rate of a blood infection or an infectious disease is the rapid pace of industrialization and climate change. As human beings try to cultivate or industrialize even the most remote places on Earth, previously hidden organisms are suddenly being exposed to civilizations. One of the most harmful effects of climate change is that centuries of ice, trapped in what is known as “permafrost,” is suddenly beginning to melt. In other words, organisms which used to exist in the era of the Dinosaurs. but have been trapped in ice since, are beginning to get exposed to our current atmosphere.

There is no way to anticipate what kind of dangerous infections pop up during the next couple of decades. While North America currently holds the highest share in the Infectious Disease Testing Market, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to post the highest growth during the next five years. The reason behind this significant growth is large amount of investment going into the region’s healthcare sector.

Segmentations & Key Players Involved in the Infectious Disease Testing Market

According to IndustryARC findings, the Infectious Disease Testing Market can be broken down into various segmentations on the basis of –

Type of Disease: Influenza, Hepatitis, AIDS, Tuberculosis, Rabies, Cholera, Dengue and Others.

Testing Technique: Immuno diagnostics, Biochemical Characterization, Microscopy, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing, Microarrays, Hybridization and Others.

Industry: Laboratories, Nursing Homes, Blood Banks, Hospitals, Research Labs and Others.

Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Some of the key players involved in the Infectious Disease Testing Market according to IndustryARC are as follows:

Chembio Diagnostic Systems

Johnson and Johnson

Life Technologies Corporation

Luminex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

