An esteemed dentist, Dr Bharat Agravat is known for his Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry. He is always updating his resourceful YouTube channel, which is helping out his patients like never before! Through his YouTube video channel, Dr Bharat Agravat talks about implant dentistry and cosmetic care services, a medical domain that he specializes in. Via his YouTube Channel playlist….

Cosmetic Dentistry: This video channel demonstrates a case and video testimonial of happy patient who have undergone cosmetic dental treatment like Inlays/Onlays, Composite Bonding, Teeth Whitening, Same Day Dental Veneers, Hollywood Smile Makeover.

Dr Agravat One Day Dental Implants Clinic : View stories of actual patients who had their dental implants surgery done at Dr Agravat One Day Dental Implants Clinic by Implantologists Dr Bharat Agravat in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Dental Show Time: hosted by Dr. Bharat Agravat. Dental Show Time focuses on the purpose is to bring awareness on genuine subjects concerning dentistry presenting them in a fun, amusing, entertains, lively and accessible way.

Dental Health Education: The tips offered via videos related to oral health, dental education and training as well as those with experience, this flexible dental course. Dental education for patients and students.

Dental Tourism in Heritage City Ahmedabad Gujarat India: Visiting India can add value to your journey by going for dental treatments at affordable cost and best dental treatment in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Around The World: He travels many countries for updating his knowledge, skill, share his experience, and advance latest technology in dentistry.

Happy Customers: His YouTube Channel throws light on the happy stories of the satisfied patients who have been treated by this ace dental surgeon. This reconfirms his reputation as one of the best dental surgeons as patients go gaga over the kind of treatment that they receive from Dr. Agravat.

His YouTube Channel is one of the best destinations that anyone can check out to know more about dental problems, how to fix it and why they should stop by this ace dental surgeon when in need of any kind of dental treatment. The ace dental surgeon enlightens his patients on a number of topics like metal braces Vs invisible clear braces, dental bridge Vs Tooth Implant review, one day dental implants vs traditional implants, immediate load dental implants vs. traditional implants and much more.

About Dr Bharat Agravat

Dr Bharat Agravat is a reputed cosmetic implant dentist with 18 years of experience in the cosmetic industry. He has been felicitated by the Home Minister and Governor of the state of Gujarat. He received awards from Government Dental Collage and Hospital Dean, Ahmedabad, Indian Academy of Aesthetic and Cosmetic Dentistry and Accelerated Dental Learning Center-U.S.A., Expert Author certification by Ezine Articles-USA. He also associate with international organizations like American Academy of Implant Dentistry-AAID, International Congress of Implantologists-ICOI, International Society of Oral Implantologists-ISOI.

For further information or enquiries, visit https://youtube.com/user/drbharatagravat and http://www.drbharat.agravat.com also http://www.dentalimplant.agravat.com/

