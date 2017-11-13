Luxura are a luxury brand based in Manchester, UK, offering the highest quality tea towels, bedding, hair extensions, and a plethora of other products to customers. The items offered by Luxura are always the highest standard.

Luxura Tea Towels

On site you’ll find a 4 pack of Luxura cotton tea towels. These tea towels are 100% cotton, and are approximately 50cm x 80cm. The Luxura terry tea towels come in colours red/white, yellow/white, grey/white, and brown white. These towels are sure to match with a variety of kitchen decors, and are much more durable than cheaper polyester options available from other brands. The tea towels are totally unique, with a chequered design and colours to suit any environment. These towels can be used not only in residential homes, but cafes, bars, pubs, and more. Note that the colours available were specially chosen to tie in to seasonal events.

More About Luxura

At Luxura, you can buy an extensive variety of high quality products. These include: hair extensions, bedding, kitchen accessories, clothing accessories, garden and more. Selected products are available in wholesale for any type of entity.

Luxura is based in Denton, Manchester, UK. The brand has over 25 years of experience in textiles, offering an extensive range of quality bedding and linen to customers. Bedding can now be purchased wholesale, so customers can buy in large quantities at discounted rates. Luxura understands that some customers would rather use a platform they are more familiar with, which is why you can find Luxura outlets on both eBay and Amazon.

To receive voucher codes, deals, and other beneficial information; subscribe to the newsletter, like on Facebook, and follow on Twitter.

Delivery

Delivery will take 3-5 working days except for all products under clothing accessories which will take 5-15 working days. Delivery is free for all products. At the present moment, Luxura only sell to the UK mainland for retail products, but look to sell abroad in the future.

Check Out The Blog To Find Helpful Resources

If you would like more helpful resources, Luxura have a blog that can help with anything, such as picking the right bedding. For more info you can use the contact information below.

Contact:

Adam Kay

Company: Luxura

Address: Alexandra Trading Estate, Alexandra Road, Denton, Greater Manchester, M34 3DX, UK

Telephone: 07966 509 610

Email: contact@luxurauk.com

Website: https://www.luxurauk.com/categories/kitchen/tea-towels/