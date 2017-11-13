In this report, the global Epoxy Resin market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Epoxy Resin for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

To get more details visit–https://www.invantresearch.com/global-epoxy-resin-sales-market-report-2017-7499

Global Epoxy Resin market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Epoxy Resin sales volume, Price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Olin Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.

Aditya Birla Chemicals

3M Company

BASF SE

Sinopec Corporation

Dow Coating Materials

Solvay

Henkel

Nona composites

Polyset Co Inc

Enquiry about Report–https://www.invantresearch.com/report-enquiry/7499

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Liquid

Solid

Solution

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Epoxy Resin for each application, including

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.For any help mail @ sales@invantresearch.com