Market Research Reports Search Engine has recently included a new report in its extensive research report repository titled ‘Antacid Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025.’ This report presents in-depth insights on the global antacids market over the forecast period, 2017-2025. To precisely estimate the market value share and volume forecast, 2016 is considered as the base year. Moreover, the report provides information on the various factors that are likely to boost market revenue growth during the forecast period. Several key trends that are expected to impact the market during this period are also portrayed in detail in this research report. The report stresses on various technologies and trends along with their applications that can aid in predicting the future outcome of the drug across the globe. The research study also analyzes the impact of micro and macroeconomic forces on the revenue growth of the global market during the period of forecast.

Global Antacid Market: Segmental Analysis

The report study categorizes the global antacid market on the basis of various drug classes which vary basis their mechanism of action. By drug class, the market is segmented into H2 antagonists, proton pump inhibitor (PPI) and acid neutralizers. The research report suggests that the usage of the drug is to treat peptic ulcers and gastro esophageal reflux diseases (GERD). Theses drugs are often used to cure upset stomach, heartburn, acid indigestion, and acidity. Distribution channel is further categorized into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies and other sectors. Retail pharmacies sector is expected to hold largest market share during the said period. Whereas, other sectors such as online pharmacies and drug stores are expected to showcase significant valuation during the forecast period. Regions assessed in the report include Middle East & Africa, North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Also, the regions have been sub segmented into major countries.

Global Antacid Market: Methodology of Research

Extensive primary and secondary research has been executed to compute the market size of antacids. Pertinent market numbers derived from interviews with manufacturers and key stakeholders operating in the worldwide antacid market have been validated through in-depth secondary research which includes annual report, investor presentation, and study of company websites to arrive at near accurate market estimations. The report presents a forecast analysis in terms of value for the antacid market and further evaluates the global market by studying parameters such as Y-o-Y growth to help the reader understand future opportunities likely to emerge in the global antacid market. The report study also includes the revenue generated from a particular product by considering the date of product launch in the market, price of the product, adoption rate globally, end user trend, trend in industry, volume sales, and customer acceptance.

Global Antacids Market: Competitive Insights

The report presents analysis on leading key players in the global antacid market. The profiled companies include Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., AstraZeneca, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Procter & Gamble, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, among others. Apart from that, the key players are gauged on various frameworks such as recent developments, product portfolios, financial overview, business strategies and company analysis.

