The renowned outdoor living specialists Awnings And More Inc. announced the addition of quality motorized retractable screens to its popular product line to help clients across Calgary, Alberta, maximize their time outdoors this late summer and fall.

The Awnings And More Inc. is a popular sun shading business based in Calgary, Alberta, known for providing home and business owners across Southern Alberta and Southeast British Columbia with the affordable, durable and custom fit awnings, solar screens or roll shutters required to create a more beautiful, comfortable and safe environment for family and guests.

The popular awnings company has now announced an expansion of its product line with a new range of quality motorized retractable screens ideal to help clients enjoy and maximize their time outdoors this late summer and fall with a comfortable zone under the sun that protects their family and guests from heat, harmful UV rays and bugs while lowering their cooling costs.

The retractable motorized awnings available include the popular screens from Better Living with an efficient motor and zipper system that easily turns any patio, porch or garage into a bug free environment, elegant Ventosol vertical awnings with a SIR system that guarantees maximum stability and heat protection or the well-known Mirage retractable screens for large openings.

All its awnings, screens and solar shades are installed by an experienced and highly trained team of professionals who can help select the right products for each project or budget and strive to deliver beautiful, functional sun shading solutions that suit client’s specific needs, vision and space with its better communication, more convenience and factory direct pricing philosophy.

Free quotes and consultations with the Awnings And More Inc. , further information on its newly added motorized retractable screens and how they can help ensure a comfortable summer and fall or its coveted range of awnings, solar screens, roll shutters and awning accessories can be requested at 587 317 6933 and through the website link provided above along with multiple client reviews and an extensive range of tips, advice and ideas on how to maximize outdoor comfort.

Contact:

Company: Awnings And More Inc.

Address: 3300-D, 205 5th Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 2V7, Canada

Phone: 587-317-6933

Email: cool@awningsandmore.ca

Website: http://awningsandmore.ca/