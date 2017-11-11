The new SmartTOP soft top control for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet (A205) is now available. The retrofitted comfort module from Mods4cars makes it possible to open and close the convertible roof from a distance via the original vehicle key. In addition, the top can be operated within the vehicles interior with One-Touch. The soft top button no longer has to be continuously held down.

Las Vegas, NV (USA), November 9th, 2017 — The retrofit SmartTOP module is now available for the new C-Class Cabriolet (A205) from Mercedes-Benz. With smart functions, it facilitates the everyday life of the convertible user. This ensures, among other things, that the top is opened or closed automatically after just a tip on the top button. It is thereby no longer necessary to keep the button pressed down during the entire top movement.

Furthermore, with the SmartTOP module, the convertible top of the C-Class convertible can be operated from a distance via the existing vehicle key. Pressing a key combination on the remote control activates the convertible top movement. “Our customers can open the top as they approach their vehicle and start their drive open,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. A change to the vehicles remote control is not needed.

The latest soft top control from Mods4cars also offers, besides these main functions, various additional functions: The windows can be controlled via the remote control. It is adjustable whether the front or all windows should be closed automatically after the top opening. All windows can be closed by One-Touch via the centre console button.

On vehicles with a keyless entry package, the convertible top can be operated by touching the door latch. The function “Tear-Wipe” was developed on customer request and ensures that the windscreen is wiped once or twice more after a short pause once the use of the spray nozzles has been activated. All functions of the SmartTOP roof module can be programmed according to personal wishes.

The SmartTOP module is equipped with an USB port to connect the cabriolet module to the home PC / MAC. In this way the module can be configured and software updates, which are made available by Mods4cars free of charge, can be implemented.

In addition, a plug-and-play cable kit is included in the delivery, which ensures an easy installation. The connection between vehicle electronics and SmartTOP is made by simply plugging together. Plug-in adapter in original equipment quality ensure 100% accuracy. No cables need to be cut through and the module can be removed without a trace.

Since 2001, the company Mods4cars has been manufacturing its SmartTOP top control systems for all common convertible models. The following vehicle brands are supported: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volvo and Volkswagen.

The SmartTOP module for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet (A205) is available for 339,00 Euro + tax.

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

