Pharmasynth is one of the top pharma company in India that has started its operations in the year 1984 and hence has been manufacturing high quality medicines at affordable prices to all. The company has its manufacturing units in Delhi and Haridwar with state of the art equipment and technology to produce best quality medicines as per the international standards. The company has risen above its business interests to serve the ailing humanity of the nation through its medicines for which reason it has won many national and international accolades and has turned out into one of the top pharma companies in India. They manufacture drugs using latest and sophisticated machines bringing a range of tablets, lotions, creams, powders, ointments, liquid orals, ear drops, enema products and many more in various dosage forms to treat a number of diseases prevailing in the country. They use only quality inputs whether raw materials, packaging materials or consumables in producing world class and contamination free products in high standards. They offer their products in ethical range, patriotic range and hospital range in the best prices so that everyone can afford to cure their diseases. All products from the company also go through stringent quality control methods before being brought into the market.

The top pharma company, Pharmasynth regularly updates their manufacturing methods by keeping in pace with the changing production technologies and offer their staff regular in-house training on how to use the validated methods and procedures to bring out cost effective and zero defect products into the market. The company is also constantly involve in research and development of new molecules and technical advancement to keep up with the changing technologies and times in bringing out quality medicines. The company also has tie-ups with small and big pharmaceutical companies as third party manufacturers utilising their manufacturing unit’s capacity to the fullest. This helps their clients companies to reduce costs on infrastructure like constructing manufacturing units and instead focus on research and development of products and marketing them as their core business. The company also offer propaganda and distribution services to market the brands of other pharma companies on both national and international platforms. Pharmasynth has become very successful as a PCD pharma company offering their services to big and small brands in the market.

Pharmasynth with their mission to serve the poor of the nation also indulge in many social activities for which reason it is no doubt one of the top pharma company in the industry.

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725