The winners of this pageant will represent India at prestigious international pageants including Mr. World and Mister Supranational

Delhi, Nov 11, 2017: The excitement and enthusiasm factor just elevated this year with the commencement of the all new edition of Peter England Mr. India 2017 with its second city audition held in Delhi. The audition witnessed over 400 participants who came from all over the city. The audition was held at Roseate House, which came on board as the Venue partner for the auditions.

The auditions were judged by none other than famous Bollywood Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra, famous model Nayanika Chatterjee, Sunil Sethi – Vice president of Li & Fung multinational company, Peter England Mr. India 2016 1st runner up Viren Barman and Revati Jain

The selected guys were Saurabh Sharma, Parminder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Amit Malik, Hemant Kalra, Nishant Khaduja, Vinay Tanwar, Lakshya Sharma, Divyu Verma, Devashish Pant, Sachin Saini, Nikhil Sehrawat, and Ujjwal Sharma and they will be fast-tracked to the final round of auditions happening in Mumbai on 26th November, 2017. Once the finalists are selected, they will be undergoing rigorous training and grooming sessions by renowned experts from the fashion and entertainment industry. Catch the telecast of the 4 webisodes of Peter England Mr. India 2017 on the zoom app and the finale on Zoom

Recently Rohit Khandelwal, the first Asian from Hyderabad, who started his journey by winning Mr. India 2015 went on to win the Mr. World 2016 pageant last year as well as Jitesh Thakur who went on to win Mister Supranational 2016- 2nd runner up have grabbed lead roles in mainstream Bollywood movies which are soon to go on floors. We are aiming to have more winners like him in the future who will make our country proud.

The next audition of Peter England Mr. India 2017 is happening in Chennai on 14 th November, 2017.