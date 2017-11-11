Chanakya IAS academy is organizing an insightful toppers meet for Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) aspirants on November 12th, 2017 (Sunday) from 9:30 am (GMT + 5:30) at the Chanakya IAS Academy, Felicity Tower, Sahakar Marg, Jaipur. RAS 2016 toppers will be enlightening aspirants with their enriching experiences, motivational guidance and tips to Crack RAS exam with top ranks.

Rajasthan Administrative Services opens the door for deserving candidates to explore infinite possibilities and this seminar aims at helping participants realize their unconditional potential while warding off their unnecessary myths and doubts associated with examination. The participants will also get insights on RAS Examination patterns, stages of the selection and the services allotted thereafter.

While unveiling right subject wise preparation strategy, appropriate time management and advanced tips to cover the syllabus well, toppers will guide aspirants with relevant details of the RAS examination focusing on the importance of developing right administrative traits.

Aspirants will also be encouraged to interact and raise their doubts which will be answered by toppers. The attendees will also get a free RAS Comprehensive Test Series to help them get a better understanding on examination pattern and for self assessment.

When asked about the event, Chanakya IAS Academy’s spokesperson said that, “We often organize seminars, trainings and workshops with subject matter experts and toppers from the Civil Services fraternity who share their insights and motivational experiences while guiding Civil services Aspirants. And this is how we keep the youngsters motivated towards their dream path and help them lead and excel in their chosen field”.