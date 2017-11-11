At Bold and Bright Advertising Solution, we have got what it takes to help get the words out about your business in the most contemporary manner imaginable. We do not just advertise your business; we also help publicize or broadcast your live events. We get the publicity done via live stream display Chicago to ensure your desired audience gets the message you are trying to pass across as it is happening. We are the best service provider to patronize for the live streaming of your festivals, concerts, sports and any other event for that matter. With our professionalism, you can connect with a large audience at once, and the action will be brought to the target audience as it is happening.

At our outlet, we also offer pre-designed route advertising via our mobile truck advertising Chicago. To benefit from this service, just select some routes where you want to make your products public. We will help you share the digital billboard along the pre-selected routes, and this will increase the exposure of your brand, business or event. You can also share the digital billboard time with several of our clients; consequently, you can save some money while publicizing your brand, business or event.

It will not cost you a fortune to rent a billboard Chicago if you work with us. Our trucks are flashy and attract attention very easily, making it easy to win over the hearts of the general public and make them take an interest in your brand or event as we drive up and down the pre-selected routes. Apart from covering your events, you can also rent our truck and use it for staging any event of your choice, be it a concert or festival. Do you have any public presentation or speech you want to stream live and you need a stage and live coverage for the presentation? We have what you need at Bold and Bright Advertising Solution. One of the factors that make us different and more dependable than other outlets offering similar service is our low cost of service. Despite the affordable nature of our services, we make sure to maintain top quality at all time.

The traditional or conventional concert performance will cost you quite a lot to set up, unlike when you adopt digital billboard advertising. Our mobile billboard Chicago can reach to the books and crannies of the city, carrying the message with us and telling the entire city about it as we go.

The digital billboard is attached to the panels on the sides and back of our truck and this back and truck side advertising Chicago has proved to be one of the best in converting target audience competition is rife in the business. Our advertising will target your unique demographic, and specific location and the message will be declared all day long in that chosen area. There is no better way to maximize your business exposure than this. Instead of wasting your money pointlessly on the traditional form of advertising that will not yield much, it is high time you considered the mobile digital advertising service offered by Bold and Bright Advertising Solution.

Media Contact:

Bold & Bright Advertising Solutions

0150 Virginia Ave

STE A

Chicago Ridge, IL 60415

USA

bnbads18@mail.com

Tel: 888-626-2237

Fax: 888-626-2237