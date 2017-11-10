The latest market report published by Credence Research, Ltd. “Trigeminal Neuralgia Treatment Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025,” the trigeminal neuralgia treatment market was valued at US$ 46.53 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 99.17 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Trigeminal neuralgia is a chronic pain condition that affects the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensation from face to brain. According to the International Association for the Study of Pain the incidence of Trigeminal Neuralgia is 12 per 100,000 persons per year. The etiology includes the compression of blood vessels, degeneration of arteries, myelin sheath infiltration and idiopathy. Trigeminal neuralgia is most commonly seen after the age of 40 years. Incidence is higher in females as compared to males. The currently available treatment comprises of drug based therapy such as anticonvulsant, NSAIDs and opioids. The surgical procedures are an option to the patients who develop resistance to the drug therapy. The key factors assisting the growth of trigeminal neuralgia treatment market are growing prevalence of chronic pain disorders coupled with growing public awareness, rising healthcare expenditure in the developed and developing regions and developing technology of pharmaceutical companies leading to more target specific drugs with lesser side effects. On the other hand, insufficient funding in emerging countries and high cost involved in the treatment of the disease are hindering the market growth of trigeminal neuralgia treatment.

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline of trigeminal neuralgia is dense and comprises of combination of chemical-based and biological drugs. However, the no. of chemical-based drug molecules are more in the phase III of clinical trials compared to biological drugs. We have estimated sales of very specific molecules based on the type (chemical-based or biological), disease prevalence, sponsor, depicted peak sales by leading market experts and other factors.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of chronic pain disorders in developed and developing countries

Age plays crucial role in trigeminal neuralgia and aging population in developed countries is expected to boost the market

High public awareness is assisting the trigeminal neuralgia diagnostics market and ultimately the treatment market

