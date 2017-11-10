The electrical and telecommunications supplier Photon Communications has been swept by the prevailing solar wave as evidenced by the recent launch of a whole line of solar supplies and equipment in its online catalog. The firm just finished launching an online store on its website.

The newly opened online electrical store on Photon Communications’ website promises a wide range of solar products in the near future. Currently there are just a few solar electrical accessories on the site, but even these few highlight the company’s unwavering business mission of always offering its “customers top-quality products from industry-leading brands.” One of the catchy products in this section is the “Tin Plated Copper Lay-In Lug” from leading electrical manufacturer Burndy. Specially designed for solar panel grounding, the QIKLUG CL150-1TN lug is made from pure electrolytic copper to ensure maximum strength and very high conductivity. It comes with set screws, thread-forming screws, and lock washers all made from stainless steel. Compared with other dealers, Photon Communications is offering relatively fair prices for most of the high quality solar brands in its catalog.

Buying solar products from Photon Communications is a breeze, with credit going to the newly launched online store/catalog. There is a fully functional shopping cart for customers to easily add any of the products to their orders just by clicking the “Add to Cart” button, which is placed right next to each product. The checkout process is fast and smooth with multiple payment options, favorable shipping and delivery policies, and an online feature for tracking and recording individual customer transactions. Photon Communications’ move on the ever-surging solar market is an upward business move for the firm and a huge advantage for its clients. The company is now promoting clean and renewable energy and its customers will reap the benefits from this sustainable power source. Company reviews can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Photon+Communications+Inc/@39.8259619,-75.878919,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x95c9b09c00d80764!8m2!3d39.8259619!4d-75.878919

Photon Communications was founded in 2000 by Emma Raner, the current President/CEO. Since its establishment 17 years ago, the family owned and managed firm has grown from a fledgling storefront to a leading supplier of electrical and telecommunications equipment, material, supplies and tooling in the larger Chester region in Pennsylvania. The company’s management credits the firm’s success to its “total commitment to excellence” and its strict adherence to the ethical business values of honesty/integrity, respect, individual responsibility, and teamwork. Photon Communications is a Women Business Enterprise certified by the WBENC. They can be followed at http://citybuzzlocal.com/pennsylvania/west-grove/electronics-store/photon-communications-electrical-supply-co

Contact:

Emma Raner

Company: Photon Communications & Electrical Supply Co.

Address: 27 Commerce Boulevard # 1, West Grove, PA 19390

Phone: (855) 878-1919

Email: sales@e-photon.com

Website: https://www.e-photon.com/