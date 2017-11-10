In this report, the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene sales volume, Price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

PPG

Air Products

Arkema

Nantong Donggang

Unistar

Guizhou Lantian

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Industrial Grade

Electrical Grade

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Solvent

Cleaning

Foam Blowing

Other

Table of Content:

1 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene

1.2 Classification of Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.2.4 Electrical Grade

1.3 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Solvent

1.3.3 Cleaning

1.3.4 Foam Blowing

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Europe Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.2.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.3.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.4 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene (Volume) by Application

3 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales and Value (2012-2017)

3.1.1 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.2 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.3 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

3.3 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

3.4 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

4 China Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales and Value (2012-2017)

4.1.1 China Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.2 China Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.3 China Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

4.2 China Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

4.3 China Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

4.4 China Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

