Date: Mar 21st- Mar 23rd, 2018

Venue: Guangzhou International Sourcing Center

Add: No.8 Pazhou Avenue East, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, China

With the rapid urbanization and rise of real estate industry, by 2020 the green coverage of urban construction area of China is expected to reach 43%. Meanwhile, according to the policy, China intends to build ecological and gardened cities, which means garden machinery has a bright market prospect.

Review of GMF 2017

In GMF 2017, 192 enterprises attended the fair, including TORO, HONDA, AoSheng, WORTH GARDEN, HuaSheng, Mike Heavy Industry, NanShui, RiZhao Jonco, TianJin Mike Heavy Industry, Aoopo Spraying, DongLi Power, GreenWorks Tools. They showcased their latest products to the insiders and received high praise from visitors and purchasers of 50 countries and regions.

The Upcoming GMF 2018

GMF has always joined hands with a great number of outstanding enterprises specializing in garden machinery and garden tools. Together with China International Floriculture & Horticulture Trade Fair 2018 (Flower Expo China 2018), GMF 2018 will cover 3 halls, one more than 2017! Aiming to receive 10,000 professional visitors and 250 renowned exhibitors at home and abroad, GMF 2018 will be another garden machinery show to feast your eyes!

Exhibition scope:

▪Planting, Municipal Machinery: rotocultivator, cultivator, tiller, ploughing machine, ground auger, etc;

▪Pruning, Spraying Equipment: mower, motor, sprayer, cutter, trimmer, various saws and pumps, mist duster, blower, cultivator, earth auger, keypunch, etc;

▪Irrigation Equipment: sprinkle-nozzle, solenoid valve, controller, agricultural microjet, various watering equipment, junction, leather hose.

▪Gardening Hand Tools: craft scissor, pruning shear, hedge shear, hand saw, water pipe.

▪Greenhouses & plastic shelter equipment: planted tank, water supply system, temperature control system and accessories, air ejector fan, heater fan, etc;

▪Horticulture and garden application products: flowerpots, containers, thin film, peat soil, etc.