Sullivan Building & Design, a firm that has been serving Talbot County for over a decade, recently made an announcement concerning the expansion of its addition, garage, and outbuilding services. According to Sullivan Building & Design, many homeowners find that they have outgrown their current residence, but do not necessarily want to purchase a new home. Sullivan Building & Design recommended expansion as a way to gain more space, without having to move. Sullivan Building & Design indicated that its expanded services are intended to help homeowners through this process.

Sullivan Building & Design stated that its expanded services include the design and construction of bedroom suites, playrooms, “man caves,” garages, and outbuildings—as well as other additions. Sullivan Building & Design said that its expanded services are intended to make additions look like they have always been part of the home.

Sullivan Building & Design also indicated that codes and materials have been constantly changing over the past 40 years. The company stated that, for this reason, its expanded services account for the latest changes in building materials and techniques. Sullivan Building & Design indicated that its expanded addition, garage, and outbuilding services are intended to help Talbot County homeowners with every step of the expansion process, from the permit, to the framing, to the final inspection. Sullivan Building & Design stated that its expanded services do include design services, but it will work with designs that homeowners provide. Further company details can be found at https://plus.google.com/+Sullivanbuildinganddesign

Sullivan Building & Design also provided some company information. The company stated that it has been serving Talbot County, MD and surrounding area for over fifteen years. Sullivan Building & Design went on to indicate that its staff members have a combined seventy-five years of experience in the building and design industry. Sullivan Building & Design also mentioned that it offers many services, including home construction, home improvement, window installation, design services, and cabinetry. The company also stated that it is fully licensed and insured. The company closed by mentioning that it is able to provide hands-on management of all plans, permits, and subcontracting needs. The company can be followed at http://cityinsider.com/b/tilghman_md/1227050373

Contact:

Nancy Sullivan

Company: Sullivan Building & Design

Address: 21630 Camper Circle, Tilghman, MD 21671

Phone: (410)886-9906

Email: sullivanbuilding99@gmail.com

Website: http://www.sullivanbuildinganddesign.com