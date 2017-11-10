Bauer Media Group had recently selected SPRYLAB technologies to be its global, interactive e-publishing platform provider of choice for the migration of its international portfolio of interactive editions to one single platform – migration of more than 150 e-publishing titles already completed.

Berlin, Germany, November 10, 2017 — Bauer Media Group had recently selected SPRYLAB technologies to be its global, interactive e-publishing platform provider of choice for the migration of its international portfolio of interactive editions. The migration process to SPRYLAB’s Purple DS® platform has already been completed in the four key markets UK, Germany, Australia and the US. And this was just the beginning. Based on the positive feedback and satisfaction, Bauer Media Group decided to extents its cooperation with SPRYLAB.

As part of the ongoing global strategy, Bauer Media Group will now also use Purple DS® for its remaining publications and therefore just migrated more than 150 titles to Purple DS®. This move greatly supports Bauer Media Group’s broad goal of streamlining its editorial systems and processes.

The Purple DS® migration tool enabled Bauer Media Group to efficiently convert 150 magazines in a short time frame. The migration includes popular brands as TV14 in Germany, Closer in the UK, Woman’s World in the US as well as Maxi in France.

Florian Fricke, ‎Head of International Digital Solutions at Bauer Xcel Media, commented: “The migration of all our titles to one single platform is an exciting step to offer our readers a unified digital experience. On this basis, we can continuously improve our titles worldwide, for example with more mobile-optimized formats and more engaging content.”

Steffen Schmid, Chief Revenue Officer at Bauer Xcel Media, added: “Being on a unified platform enables us to efficiently publish engaging content worldwide. Efficient and yet engaging – an excellent combination. Purple DS® greatly supports us in this objective. ”

York Walterscheid, Director of Marketing & Sales at SPRYLAB: “It has been an exciting journey so far together with Bauer Media Group. We are proud that we could convince Bauer Media Group during the first phase and are now excited to have migrated all of the titles globally. Both companies learned a lot in this partnership and we are looking forward to an ongoing fruitful cooperation.”

About SPRYLAB Technologies:

SPRYLAB was founded in 2007 by Stephan Heck and Benjamin Kolb and has since then enjoyed a healthy organic growth rate. The company now has more than 50 employees and SPRYLAB helps brands and marketers to create unique content, apps and services.

Our products and solutions encourage advanced ways of communication, improve customer retention, and facilitate the development of new markets. This gives our customers a clear competitive edge in our digital age. SPRYLAB’s diverse customer base includes major publishers such as Axel Springer and Hurbert Burda, and customers operating within other industry sectors include Mercedes-Benz, High 5, The British Red Cross, Simpleshow and Weka, amongst others.



SPRYLAB I Purple DS®

The Purple Publishing Suite first appeared in 2012 and was recently re-branded as Purple DS® – Purple Digital Stories. This comprehensive ePublishing solution consists of an array of products and services, and supports publishers and companies along the entire ePublishing process. Regardless of origin (InDesign, CMS, Print, …), anyone can use Purple DS to develop stimulating and interactive content in the form of native apps, web pages or social media feeds – all without writing a single line of code.

About Bauer Xcel Media:

Bauer Xcel Media is advancing the media industry by applying user driven strategies to deliver cutting edge news and build original, innovative products centered around audience needs. With 140 million monthly unique users and offices in Hamburg, New York, London, Sydney, Melbourne and Warsaw, Bauer Xcel Media is one of the world’s fastest growing digital media companies.

