10, November 2017: Dream Merchants Entertainment introduces the soundtrack of the feature film, “The Kamasutra Garden”. The film revolves around the story of the world’s only brothel where the women are trained in the ancient art and science of love making called “Kamasutra”. The film follows an award winning filmmaker, William Thomas and his visit to the Kamasutra Garden (a brothel in Nevada). Song tracks can be reviewed at youtube Link: https://youtu.be/vZuPwWyIu8g

Apart from the great concept of the feature film, one of the main reasons why the said film is worth to watch is its great soundtracks. The songs are composed by talented musicians Peter Lam, ArpitGandhi and Perry Woo with Riju R. Sam as the lyricist. The album is composed of 8 songs with the titles “Halloween Trick or Treat”, “Love Song”, “This is my Temple”, “Goodbye Song”, “Om KamadevayaVidmahe”, “Hare Rama Hare Krishna”, “Hey Mahaprabho” and “Love Song” (Bonus Track).

Each track is a combination of the music of the east and the west, two different music genres that blends to create a divine harmony. Together with the amazing voice of the singers and the meaning behind the lyrics of the songs, the music in the feature film “The Kamasutra Garden” is indeed a “Music for your Soul”. The album is available for purchase in music stores worldwide. To listen to the song tracks, please visit https://goo.gl/smaLsV

The rare blend of western and Indian music combination makes this music album a valuable and a collectible copy.

